Denver man charged in abuse of boxer-Dalmatian mix puppy

DENVER — A man has been charged with two counts of cruelty to animals for abusing a puppy, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Stephen Swett, 24, is facing the charges against the now-11-month-old boxer-Dalmatian puppy most recently known as Kayle.

“By charging Stephen Swett with cruelty to animals, we are giving this puppy a voice and saying as loudly as possible, we will prosecute anyone who abuses animals,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement.

According to an arrest affidavit, the puppy, who was born in June, was taken to the MaxFund Wellness Center on Sept. 13 because she was not eating, had vomited the night before and had discharge coming out of her left eye.

On Oct. 26, Swett and his girlfriend took the puppy back to the MaxFund Center for acute respiration distress that started the previous night.

An intake person said the dog was not breathing right and could feel broken bones. An examination found the puppy had old and new rib fractures, a broken femur and pneumothorax.

Another radiograph found a spinal vertebral body fracture and suspect lung contusions. The puppy then underwent surgery.

On Nov. 28, in an interview with authorities, Swett said, “I picked the puppy up under my right arm and saw that he had pooped on me and then I dropped her to the cement on the patio,” according to the affidavit.

“This story does have a happy ending as the puppy survived her injuries and is now doing well with her new human caretakers and four-legged siblings,” McCann said.

Prosecutors said fundraising goals to cover the puppy’s veterinary bill was met within the first 48 hours of the campaign.

Swett is next due in court on June 10.