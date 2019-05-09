× CU commencement still on despite inclement weather

BOULDER, Colo. — Snow and rain are turning out to be a bad mix for graduates at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

But the school is going ahead with commencement ceremonies outside on Thursday morning.

Last year was a much different picture at Folsom Field with blue skies and perfect temperatures.

Not so for the class of 2019.

Snow was falling on Thursday morning and was expected to last through the morning.

The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. with gates to the stadium opening at 7 a.m.

No tickets are required and plenty of open seats will be available.

Because of the poor weather, the commencement speakers and much of the program will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the CU Events Center.

It will also be CU President Bruce Benson’s final graduation ceremony. He’s retiring this year after more than 10 years on the job.