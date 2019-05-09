Colorado Trail Explorer app puts thousands of trails in pockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Summer is right around the corner and that means hiking and camping season.

Colorado trails can be put in your pocket your pocket with the new Colorado Trail Explorer app from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Colorado is the first state to develop anything like it.

The free mobile app has more than 2,300 trails and 39,000 miles in the state. The app works offline, so if there is no cellphone service on the trail, the map can be downloaded and kept on a phone.

The app was created as part of former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s “Colorado the Beautiful Initiative”.

It is built for all types of trails, including hiking, mountain biking, horse riding and motorized recreation.