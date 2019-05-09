Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow on Thursday morning turns to rain later

Colorado snowfall totals from May 8-9 storm

Posted 7:39 am, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, May 9, 2019

DENVER — A storm brought snow to much of the Front Range and mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.

Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.

Totals as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

  • Arvada: 1.4 inches
  • Brainard Lake: 8 inches
  • Boulder: 2 inches
  • Breckenridge: 6.8 inches
  • Brighton: 0.5 inches
  • Buena Vista: 3.2 inches
  • Commerce City: 0.7 inches
  • Copper Mountain: 9 inches
  • Crescent Village: 5 inches
  • Denver: 1 inch
  • Eldora: 8 inches
  • Estes Park: 4 inches
  • Fairplay: 7.2 inches
  • Jamestown: 2.8 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 2 inches
  • Lakewood: 1.5 inches
  • Leadville: 7.9 inches
  • Littleton: 2.9 inches
  • Longmont: 0.7 inches
  • Louisville: 1.8 inches
  • Loveland: 0.9 inches
  • Lyons: 3 inches
  • Nederland: 1.5 inches
  • Niwot: 1 inch
  • Northglenn: 1 inch
  • Parker: 1 inch
  • Pinecliffe: 8.7 inches
  • Red Feather Lakes: 6 inches
  • Rollinsville: 3.9 inches
  • Sheridan: 0.7 inches
  • Silverthorne: 4 inches
  • Ward: 11 inches
  • Westcliffe: 15.1 inches
  • Westminster: 0.9 inches
  • Winter Park: 3 inches
AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.