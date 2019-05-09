Colorado snowfall totals from May 8-9 storm
DENVER — A storm brought snow to much of the Front Range and mountains on Wednesday and Thursday.
Totals storm varied as reported by the National Weather Service and its trained weather spotters. Not all locations have reporting stations.
Totals as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
- Arvada: 1.4 inches
- Brainard Lake: 8 inches
- Boulder: 2 inches
- Breckenridge: 6.8 inches
- Brighton: 0.5 inches
- Buena Vista: 3.2 inches
- Commerce City: 0.7 inches
- Copper Mountain: 9 inches
- Crescent Village: 5 inches
- Denver: 1 inch
- Eldora: 8 inches
- Estes Park: 4 inches
- Fairplay: 7.2 inches
- Jamestown: 2.8 inches
- Ken Caryl: 2 inches
- Lakewood: 1.5 inches
- Leadville: 7.9 inches
- Littleton: 2.9 inches
- Longmont: 0.7 inches
- Louisville: 1.8 inches
- Loveland: 0.9 inches
- Lyons: 3 inches
- Nederland: 1.5 inches
- Niwot: 1 inch
- Northglenn: 1 inch
- Parker: 1 inch
- Pinecliffe: 8.7 inches
- Red Feather Lakes: 6 inches
- Rollinsville: 3.9 inches
- Sheridan: 0.7 inches
- Silverthorne: 4 inches
- Ward: 11 inches
- Westcliffe: 15.1 inches
- Westminster: 0.9 inches
- Winter Park: 3 inches