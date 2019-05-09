Cache of more than 1,000 guns seized from Los Angeles mansion in raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- More than 1,000 rifles and handguns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized Wednesday at a mansion in a posh area of town not far from the Playboy Mansion.

Acting on a tip regarding illegal firearms sales, police and federal agents served a search warrant about 4 a.m. at the property, a home valued at millions of dollars on the border of the Bel Air and Holmby Hills neighborhoods, authorities said.

Photos and video from the scene showed stacks of rifles, handguns and shotguns laid out in the driveway. Others showed a floor stacked with boxes of ammunition.

Although many appeared to be modern, some were 50 years old or more and a few might have been collectibles dating back to the Civil War.

"I had never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years," police Lt. Chris Ramirez said. "That's such a big arsenal in a residence like this, in this type of neighborhood. It's astounding."

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of violating a state law that outlaws the manufacture, possession or sale of assault weapons and high-caliber rifles. His name wasn't immediately released.

Investigators didn't immediately release other details, such as whether the guns were part of a private collection or to whom some might have been sold.

But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said there was no danger to the public.

In a statement, the ATF said authorities received an anonymous tip about a person "conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license" that the person possessed.