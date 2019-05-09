A relaxing train ride for Mom

If you're looking for the perfect Mother's day outing, we've got the perfect idea. The Georgetown Loop Railroad is celebrating on May 11th and 12th... as well as the following weekend!
Every mom who rides a train will get a box of chocolates, a rose, a Mother's Day mug, and two-for-one mimosas!  Plus... You can get $5 off on all parlor car tickets when you mention Colorado's Best.  Call 888-456-6777.

