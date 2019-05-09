18-year-old dies after being shot outside his Centennial home

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An 18-year-old died after being shot outside his Centennial home Wednesday night, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting occurred near 21500 East Powers Lane shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

After the teen was shot, he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the victim but stated that he is a student at Cherokee Trail High School.

“Investigators have determined the shooting is not school related,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A 17-year-old suspect has been detained and according to a statement from the sheriff’s office, they are not looking for any other suspects.