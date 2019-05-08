Widow of slain police officer learned she was pregnant days after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Caroline Rittner, the widow of fallen Milwaukee police officer Matthew Rittner, has revealed she is pregnant.

According to Capt. Derrick Harris, the commander of the Milwaukee Police Department's Specialized Patrol Division, Caroline Rittner learned she was going to have a baby just three days after her husband’s funeral.

Officer Rittner was killed on Feb. 6 while executing a search warrant with the Tactical Enforcement Unit.

A gender reveal with pictures shared on Facebook indicates Caroline Rittner is pregnant with a girl. The child is expected to arrive in October. The Rittners also have a son.