× Student killed in STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting identified

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The student who died in Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch has been identified.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman has identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Kendrick Ray Castillo. He was a senior at the school.

An 18-year-old man and a juvenile female, both students, are accused of going into the school through an entrance without metal detectors, then opening fire at two locations.

Castillo was killed and eight other students were wounded in the shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Three students remain hospitalized.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman has identified the deceased victim of the STEM School shooting as Kendrick Ray Castillo, 03/14/2001. We ask that the media please respect the family's privacy at this time. #STEMshooting — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 8, 2019

The 18-year-old suspect is due in court on Wednesday afternoon.