× STEM student Joshua Jones was shot twice working to disarm suspect; now he’s home with family

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One of the injured STEM School Highlands Ranch students is back home with family after being shot while working to disarm one of the suspects, his family shared Wednesday.

Joshua Jones was shot twice, family said in a statement. They credit emergency personnel with quickly treating him so he could be released to recover at home.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our community,” his family said.

They also expressed condolences for the family of Kendrick Castillo, the 18-year-old senior who died in the shooting. Classmates said Castillo lunged at one of the shooters, allowing other students to escape.

Read the statement from the Jones family: