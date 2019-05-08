STEM student Joshua Jones was shot twice working to disarm suspect; now he’s home with family
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One of the injured STEM School Highlands Ranch students is back home with family after being shot while working to disarm one of the suspects, his family shared Wednesday.
Joshua Jones was shot twice, family said in a statement. They credit emergency personnel with quickly treating him so he could be released to recover at home.
“We appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our community,” his family said.
They also expressed condolences for the family of Kendrick Castillo, the 18-year-old senior who died in the shooting. Classmates said Castillo lunged at one of the shooters, allowing other students to escape.
Read the statement from the Jones family:
On Tuesday, May 7th, countless families in our community experienced a situation that will live with us for the remainder of our lives. Like most, we consider ourselves fortunate the result was not much, much worse. Our hearts and sincerest condolences go out Kendrick’s family as they deal with this insurmountable loss of such a special hero. During the incident, our incredible son and brother, Joshua, was involved in disarming one of the suspects and as a result suffered two gunshot wounds. Thanks to the quick work of emergency personnel, he was treated and has been able to return home to us to begin his recovery, as well as assist investigators working this incident.
While we appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our community, we respectfully request at this time privacy for Josh and our family as we begin the healing process physically, mentally, and emotionally. We thank you for your consideration in this matter.