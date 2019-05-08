Snow moves in late tonight through Thursday morning; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rainfall will continue on the Front Range this evening before transitioning to snowfall late tonight. Snow is already falling in the foothills and mountains this afternoon.

There will be snow showers during the Thursday morning commute before the snow dissipates midday Thursday and into the afternoon. Roads could be slick and slushy in the higher elevations for the Thursday morning drive above about 7,000 feet. The lower elevations, like Metro Denver, will have splashback and hydroplaning as the main commute concerns. High temperatures will be in the 40s on Thursday.

Totals will range from nothing (due to melting) up to one inch in Metro Denver and on the Northern Front Range. The Palmer Divide and foothills could get up to a couple inches of slushy accumulation.

Drier weather moves in on Friday with a 10 percent chance of a shower. The weekend will be in the 60s and 70s with dry conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.

