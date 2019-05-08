Sheriff: Students used 2 handguns in Highlands Ranch school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- The two students accused of killing a classmate and wounding eight others in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch used at least two handguns in the attack on Tuesday afternoon, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Wednesday.

At an early-morning news conference, Spurlock said the suspects, an 18-year-old man and a juvenile female, had a "number of weapons" in the shooting.

He said the suspects were not old enough to buy or own the handguns. The 18-year-old is expected to appear in a Douglas County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the juvenile arrested was a male, but the suspect is actually a girl. Her name and age were not released.

Spurlock said her identity wasn't apparent to deputies until she was brought into custody.

The suspects walked into the school through an entrance without metal detectors and opened fire on students in two classrooms.

The name and age of the student who died at the school is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon by the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

NBC News reported the student was 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who was a senior at the school and was scheduled to graduate later this month.

Of the eight students who were wounded, five have been released from hospitals.

At Littleton Adventist Hospital, one patient is in serious condition, another is in fair condition and three were discharged Tuesday.

Two patients were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center. One was released Tuesday and the other is in stable condition.

One patient was taken to Children's Hospital Colorado and has been released.

Spurlock said the school will continue to be an active crime scene and the investigation is expected to take another two days. The school will be closed through at least Friday.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting with the investigation. Officials are trying to determine how the suspects were able to obtain the handguns used in the shooting.

"Our hearts are hurting," Spurlock said. "I ask the community to come together as we always do in Douglas County, to be strong and pray for the family of the child that was lost and the other eight that are injured and still suffering."