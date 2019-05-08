Cool, cloudy and damp Wednesday; snow with accumulation overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fog and drizzle on Wednesday morning will give way to rain showers in the afternoon before a rain/snow mix in the evening before changing to all snow.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 40s before falling into the 30s.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday, specifically for the morning commute.

The mountains can expect a rain/snow mix before a move to all snow Wednesday night. One to 4 inches of snow accumulation on Wednesday with another 3-8 inches overnight into Thursday.

Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Snow is likely for the Thursday morning commute across the Front Range with 0-2 inches of accumulation mainly on grass, roofs and trees.

There will be a significant amount of melting.

Heavier snow accumulation is likely above 6,000 feet where 3-10 inches is possible. This includes the foothills and Palmer Divide west and south of Denver.

Then the snow changes back to rain on Thursday.

It will be Drier on Friday. Saturday looks mostly dry with highs in the 60s. Mother's Day looks very nice in the 70s.

