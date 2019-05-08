× Gov. Polis orders flags lowered for STEM School Highlands Ranch victims

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday ordered all flags lowered to half-staff on all state buildings and properties to honor the victims of the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The flags will be lowered until sunset on May 14, the governor’s office said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said two students entered the K-12 charter school on Tuesday afternoon and opened fire in two locations, killing an 18-year-old classmate and wounding eight others.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman has identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Kendrick Ray Castillo, who was a senior at the school.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the 18-year-old male and juvenile female suspects had a “number of weapons” and that at least two handguns were used in the shooting.