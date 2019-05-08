Father of new Bronco from Wiggins speaks about son, foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Wednesday was a special night at Dove Valley.

Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio hosted dozens of high school football coaches from across the state. Perhaps none were prouder than Mitch Risner. For the past 12 years, Risner has been head football coach at Wiggins High School.

He has been Dalton Risner’s father for twice that time.

The elder Risner is very proud of this son’s accomplishments on the football field. He's even prouder of the lives the younger Risner has impacted off the field.

Dalton Risner’s Risner Up foundation is soaring to new heights as an organization helping those who might need a little help themselves.

According to its website, the foundation was created "o positively impact others through love and kindness. Whether it be our work with Special Olympics, people suffering from serious illnesses, or just offering a helping hand, we aim to lift spirits, generate smiles, and spread the word of God."

“I can’t tell you the amount of time, money, hours, rubber on the road, groceries in the house, camps we’ve been to. So, it’s a journey we’ve been preparing for, for a long time," Mitch said.

He added that it's difficult to fathom that his son will be returning to his home state to play for the Denver Broncos.

“To be able to play here in Denver, that I’ve watched growing up, been a team that we’ve tailgated for, and to see my son run out of the tunnel, wearing a Denver Bronco uniform. It hasn’t set in and probably won’t set in until I see it… a couple times… and it will become more real," Mitch said.