× Adult suspect in STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting facing 30 counts

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The 18-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch is facing 30 counts, including one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, according to court records.

The man and a juvenile female, both students, are accused of going into the school through an entrance without metal detectors, then opening fire at two locations.

One 18-year-old student was killed and eight other students were wounded in the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Brendan Bialy, a senior at the school who plans to join the Marines, helped in subduing one of the shooters.

The suspect is due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon. He’s also facing 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Wednesday’s court appearance is for an advisement of the charges. He will not face formal charges until later should prosecutors with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office bring them.