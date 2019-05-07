Denver Election Results
Highlands Ranch school shooting – Live Blog

What we know about STEM School Highlands Ranch

Posted 8:27 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:43PM, May 7, 2019

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One student was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the student killed was 18 years old.

Two suspects — a juvenile and an adult — are in custody.

Below is information about STEM School Highlands Ranch, according to its website.

  • It was founded in 2011 with a charter from the Douglas County School District.
  • The school’s curriculum is focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) subjects.
  • Roughly 1,850 students attend the school across 13 grade levels (K-12).
  • The school has three divisions: Elementary (550 students), Middle (700 students) and High (600 students).
  • A school resource officer (SRO) was not stationed at the school, according to the sheriff’s office. However, the school does employ private security.
  • 22 percent of students are identified as “gifted and talented.”
  • 35 percent of students are defined as “ethnically diverse.”
  • 7 percent of students receive free and reduced lunch.
  • 100 percent of the school’s faculty are ranked “highly qualified” by the Colorado Department of Education.
  • Students are selected via lottery. There is no testing required for admission.
  • STEM Highlands Ranch is ranked seventh in Colorado for its students’ SAT scores.
  • The school is governed by an elected volunteer board of directors representing parents and community members in the Denver area.
