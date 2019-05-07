Superhero Scuttle

Posted 10:06 am, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:23PM, May 8, 2019

Get your capes ready because the fourth annual Superhero Scuttle benefiting the Children`s Hospital is happening Sunday, June 30th. It takes place at Children's Hospital Anschutz Campus. To register for the event or for more information Click Here.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.