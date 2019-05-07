× STEM School Highlands Ranch closed through Friday; other Douglas Co. schools open

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Highlands Ranch school where a student was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting Tuesday will be closed through the end of the week.

A Douglas County School District spokesperson said STEM School Highlands Ranch will be closed through Friday.

All other Douglas County schools will be open with increased security. Additional security measures will include “additional patrols from our local law enforcement partners,” according to the district.

Beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, DCSD will have a crisis support center available to all STEM students, staff and families at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 9203 S. University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Additionally, there will be support available for students and staff at all other DCSD schools.

“We are a united family. We are here to support everyone – students, parents and staff – and will continue to do so as long as needed. Together, we will get through this difficult time,” the school district said in an email.

Public schools in the Littleton, Jefferson County and Cherry Creek districts will also have increased security Wednesday.

DCSD provided the following list of resources for those seeking support:

Parent Guidelines for Helping Youth After the Recent Shooting

The Role for Caring Adults After a School or Community Tragedy

Student Perpetrators of School Violence

Talking to Children about Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers

Talking to Children about Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers (Español)

Care for Caregivers: Tips for Families and Educators

Care for Caregivers: Tips for Families and Educators (Español)