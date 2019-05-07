Shots fired at STEM school in Highlands Ranch; 2 believed injured

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Shots have been fired at a STEM School in Douglas County. Two people are believed to be injured, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is calling this an “unstable situation” at the school at Ridgeline and Plaza in Highlands Ranch.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The STEM School is on lockdown and all other Highlands Ranch Schools are on lockout, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.