President Trump briefed on Highlands Ranch school shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — President Donald Trump has been briefed on the fatal school shooting in Highlands Ranch, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.

Deere wrote the following statement in regard to the shooting:

“Our prayers are with the victims, family members, and all those affected by today’s shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in [Colorado]. Tragically, this community and those surrounding it know all too well these hateful and horrible acts of violence. The White House has been in communication with state and local officials, and the President has been briefed and continues to monitor the ongoing situation. We offer our full support to local law enforcement and first responders and thank them for their heroism.”

One student was killed in the shooting Tuesday afternoon that also injured at least seven other students at the school.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are in custody and it does not believe there are additional suspects.

