Ominous note on STEM Wikipedia page a possible warning of school shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Nine days ago, someone added chilling notations to the Wikipedia page of the STEM School Highlands Ranch which was the site of a multiple victim school shooting on Tuesday.

Two comments were placed on the school's page next to a 2018 article labeled “Anti suicide programs are implemented to help lower chances of suicide and school shootings.”

At 5:48 on April 29, someone added the words: “Do they work? We shall see” in the notation area.

Perhaps it's a coincidence but certainly a clue or a possible warning which Douglas County detectives and the FBI will track down in the aftermath of this event.

FOX31 Denver is still checking into the editor.

The person is only listed by an alpha-numeric string of characters and does not appear to be a regular contributor to Wikipedia.

FOX31 has told officials about our findings.