× Map: Parents should pick up children at rec center near school shooting scene

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Parents who have students attending the Highlands Ranch STEM School where shots were fired early Monday afternoon should pick up their children at a nearby rec center.

The Recreation Center at Northridge is located at 8800 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126.

Click here for a Google Map of the pickup location.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at least seven people have been injured. The extent of those injuries is not clear and it’s unknown whether the people injured are students.

More: Live blog with latest updates on the school shooting