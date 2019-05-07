BREAKING – Highlands Ranch school shooting – Live Video & Live Blog – Live on FOX31

Map: Parents should pick up children at rec center near school shooting scene

Posted 3:32 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, May 7, 2019

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Parents who have students attending the Highlands Ranch STEM School where shots were fired early Monday afternoon should pick up their children at a nearby rec center.

The Recreation Center at Northridge is located at 8800 S Broadway, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126.

Click here for a Google Map of the pickup location.

The Sheriff’s Office said that at least seven people have been injured. The extent of those injuries is not clear and it’s unknown whether the people injured are students.

More: Live blog with latest updates on the school shooting

 

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.556306 by -104.985757.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.