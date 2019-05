MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are looking for a man accused of lifting two dozen bottles of Hennessy liquor and a home surveillance system from a Wisconsin Costco on Friday.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, the suspect left the store with 24 bottles of Hennessy liquor and one Lorex brand security system, with a total value of $1,541.75.

Police say the man got into a 2018 Dodge Caravan with Minnesota license plates BEN-904.