Man sought after jogger was sexually grabbed, robbed in north Boulder

The Boulder Police Department is investigating a robbery and unlawful sexual contact on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Sketch: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. -- A man on a bicycle is being sought after he allegedly slapped a jogger from behind, then groped and robbed her, the Boulder Police Department said Monday.

The incident happened on a footpath about 5:45 a.m. as the woman was jogging through a neighborhood on Vinca Court near Spotswood Place in north Boulder.

The woman told police a man on a bicycle rode past her and slapped her buttocks. The man then rode a short distance, got off the bike and grabbed the woman in a bear hug, police said.

The woman screamed for help while struggling with the man. Police said during the struggle, the man grabbed the woman in a sexual manner.

The woman avoided getting pushed to the ground, but the suspect grabbed her cellphone and fled eastbound toward 26th Street on the bicycle.

A neighbor heard the woman screaming and came to assist.

"There's a lot of people actually that use this route early in the morning and evenings as biking or running, so that's scary," resident Trish Groom said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old. He's about 6-foot-1 and weighs 195 to 200 pounds.

At the time of the incident, police said he was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and black cargo pants. The bicycle is described as a black BMX style with red grips or handlebars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-3369 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

