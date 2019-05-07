× Full lineup for 20th season of Film on the Rocks announced

DENVER — The Denver Film Society announced the complete lineup for the 20th annual Film on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday.

Last week, the first three movies were announced. There will be seven movies shown at the famed amphitheater in Morrison this spring and summer.

The event kicks off Friday and continues through Aug. 19. The showings include the screening of a hit film preceded by musical guests and a comedian.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with musical guests taking the stage at 7 p.m. Films begin at dusk.

General admission tickets are $16 and VIP section tickets are $32. Tickets for all of the shows are on sale. Group sales are also available.

“For two decades, Denver audiences have been entertained by a combination of the most iconic and entertaining films in history coupled with notable local bands and comedians in one of the world’s most beautiful outdoor settings,” festival director Britta Erickson said.

“This year’s lineup is packed full of some of the most popular films of all time, perennial favorites and a few new film and documentary additions that are going to create a very memorable summer under the stars.”

Film on the rocks schedule:

May 10 : “Titanic.” Headliner : Neyla Pekarek. Opener : Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do. Comedian : Brandt Tobler.

: “Titanic.” : Neyla Pekarek. : Venus Cruz & What Young Men Do. : Brandt Tobler. May 28 : “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Headliner : A collaborative show featuring the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Women’s Chorus. Opener : Spirettes. Comedian : Mike Stanley.

: “Bohemian Rhapsody.” : A collaborative show featuring the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and Denver Women’s Chorus. : Spirettes. : Mike Stanley. June 3 : “Ghostbusters.” Headliner : Ramakhandra. Opener : YaSi. Comedian : Nancy Norton.

: “Ghostbusters.” : Ramakhandra. : YaSi. : Nancy Norton. June 17 : “Mean Girls.” Headliner : Tyto Alba. Opener : Briffaut. Comedian : Janae Burris.

: “Mean Girls.” : Tyto Alba. : Briffaut. : Janae Burris. July 1 : “Top Gun.” Headliner : Oxeye Daisy. Opener : Brothers of Brass. Comedian : Josh Blue

: “Top Gun.” : Oxeye Daisy. : Brothers of Brass. : Josh Blue Aug. 5 : “The Mighty Ducks.” Headliner : School of Rock. Comedian : Troy Walker.

: “The Mighty Ducks.” : School of Rock. : Troy Walker. Aug. 19: “Free Solo.” Headliner: Whippoorwill. Opener: Whitacre. Comedian: Andrew Orvedahl