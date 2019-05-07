May gray: Fog, rain and thunderstorms for Tuesday; snow possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a wet, foggy and cool few days ahead resembling the Pacific Northwest. One inch of total rainfall is possible in Denver between Tuesday and Friday.

Expect fog and drizzle on Tuesday morning across the Front Range. Then, rain and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be near 58 degrees. Small hail is possible across the Front Range with the thunderstorms.

The mountains start dry, then clouds increase with a chance for rain and snow midday into the afternoon. One inch of snow on the high peaks is possible with highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Rain is likely across the Front Range on Wednesday with cooler highs in the 40s.

Snow is likely in the mountains on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning. with 6-12 inches of accumulation on the high peaks. There will be lighter accumulation in the valleys and highs will stay in the 30s and 40s.

Snow is possible in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday. There will be 1 inch of accumulation on the grass or less and 2-4 inches in the foothills.

Highs will stay in the 40s and with lows near 32.

It turns drier Friday afternoon and Saturday looks mostly dry with a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Mother's Day will be dry and warmer with a high near 70 degrees.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.