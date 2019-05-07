× Fire engulfs church in Frederick; no injuries reported

FREDERICK, Colo. — A large fire broke out at a church in Frederick Tuesday evening.

According to the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District, the fire is at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, which is located at the intersection of 5th and Walnut streets.

FFFPD said the church was occupied when the fire started but there was a complete evacuation of the building.

No injuries have been reported.

Shortly before 10 p.m., FFFPD said the fire was under control.