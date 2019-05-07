Escapees from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center captured

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two male sex offenders with gang affiliations who escaped from the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center on Monday morning were caught Tuesday, the Jeffco Sheriff said.

At 3:25 p.m., members of a fugitive unit from Denver Police and Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force notified Golden Police of the whereabouts of the two escapees. They were in a vehicle in the area of 6th Avenue and Simms Street in Lakewood.

The task force members followed the suspects as they entered the Golden area and went up Lookout Mountain Road.

Then they turned around and traveled back into Golden where they were intercepted by GPD in marked cars.

There was a short vehicle chase that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing in the area of 1-70 and US 40. Both of the suspects tried to flee on foot but were captured by officers. There were no injuries.

A juvenile female was also taken into protective custody while investigators determine her involvement.

As an adult, 19-year old Javier Madera will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of Criminal Mischief and Escape. 17-year old Emilio Dominguez, who was driving the vehicle, will be booked into the Mount View Youth Services Center on charges of Reckless Driving, Felony Eluding, Criminal Mischief and Escape.

UPDATE: As of Tuesday afternoon these males are now in custody. Details coming soon from @GoldenCOPS https://t.co/xIeBT39voV — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 7, 2019

Original story below:

Javier Madera, 19, and Emilio Dominguez, 17, fled the Cedar Unit where three staff members were on duty at the time, meeting staffing rations.

Police said a guard last saw the two, who are roommates at the facility, between midnight and 1 a.m. The guard let one of them use a restroom.

A Golden police officer did a routine perimeter check about 2:20 a.m. and did not report seeing anything unusual.

During another routine check three hours later, the officer saw a dumpster turned on its side and a sheet hanging out of a window on the second floor. A window was also broken out.

Police confirmed that while the facility has video monitoring, the area from which the teens escaped did not have coverage.

Police said they believe someone drove the teens away from the area after their escape.

In March 2018, Madera was charged with attempting to escape from the Mount View Youth Services Center, also in Jefferson County, with another inmate.

In November, he was convicted, but a judge ruled his 90-day sentence could be served concurrently with his existing sentence.

During the March 2018 attempted escape, bed sheets were also used, according to an arrest affidavit. The other inmate successfully escaped but was later caught.

On Wednesday night, a riot broke out at the facility. Police said eight juveniles were involved in the riot, four of whom suffered minor injuries. Police believe two juveniles instigated the riot.

Officials said 19 staff members were involved with 10 of them being injured. Six suffered minor injuries and four were taken to a hospital, but the injuries were not serious.

On Thursday, an official said three staff members were placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of bringing illicit drugs into the facility.

According to the Colorado Department of Human Services, there are two categories of escapes.

There are escapes from the secure perimeter of the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center, and what is categorized as an escape from a community level pass or transition activity.

The latter occurs when a youth is outside the perimeter of the fence participating in activities such as a transitional home pass, a temporary release because of starting a job or classes in higher education, or participating with staff supervision in community service projects such as volunteering with a nonprofit.