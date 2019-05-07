Denver votes to decide on mayor, camping ban, psychedelic mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's Election Day in Denver and there are controversial issues at stake, including a mayoral race.

Votes must be cast or ballots returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voter turnout has been low, but election officials are expecting most ballots to be turned in Tuesday.

There are several key races.

Mayor Michael Hancock is seeking a third term. He is facing five candidates trying to take his seat. All city council seats are also on ballots.

Voters will decide on Initiative 300, which would end the urban camping ban.

And voters will decide if they want to legalize psychedelic mushrooms in the city.

Voters can deliver their ballots to several stations across the city. And anyone can register on Tuesday and cast a vote.