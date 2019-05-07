Denver election: Initiative 301 projected to fail; would have decriminalized ‘magic’ mushrooms

DENVER — A measure that would have decriminalized psilocybin mushrooms in the city of Denver is expected to fail. Initiative 301 would have decriminalized the possession or use of the mushrooms by locals who are at least 21 years old.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, results showed approximately 54 percent of people had voted against the measure; 46 had voted in favor of it.

The language of Initiative 301 also would have prohibited “the city from spending resources to impose criminal penalties” for personal use, possession and growth.

“No one deserves to go to jail and lose their family, their livelihood, their jobs for something that has a therapeutic benefit,” said Decriminalize Denver campaign manager Kevin Matthews ahead of the vote.

The initiative also would have established the “psilocybin mushroom policy review panel to assess and report on the effects of the ordinance,” much like the panel in place for marijuana.

Psilocybin mushrooms are classified as an illegal drug by the federal government.

Marijuana is also classified federally as illegal, but that didn’t stop Colorado from approving recreational marijuana use in 2012. Colorado became the first state to allow recreational marijuana in January 2014.