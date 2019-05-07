Construction, road closure near Coors Field may cause headaches for Rockies fans

DENVER — An Xcel Energy project to replace a large underground steam vault on Blake Street may cause headaches for Rockies fans.

According to a press release, the project will force the closure of Blake Street at 15th Street, beginning May 13 and wrapping up in the first week of June.

Traffic will be rerouted onto 15th Street.

Officials with Xcel Energy said the vault that needs to be replaced is damaged and is 26 feet underground.

The extended closure, officials say, is due to the depth of the vault, size of the excavation of the project and other work.

Baseball fans who park in the garages and lots near the Coors Field area will need to plan ahead in order find a new route to access Speer and I-25.