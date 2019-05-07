Forecast: Chilly, wet weather continues for Wednesday in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scattered showers and storms will clear to the east of the Front Range and Interstate 25 corridor by 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Dress warm if you are headed to the Rockies game. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s during the evening with light drizzle possible.

Scattered storms will move across the Plains Tuesday evening with gusty winds and lightning being the main threats.

Wednesday will be chilly with temperatures cooling throughout the day. The morning will start with fog and drizzle with more substantial rain showers during the afternoon. As temperatures cool to the 30s late Wednesday night, rain will change over to snow.

Snow will fall through the Thursday morning drive before breaking apart Thursday afternoon. Any snow that falls and accumulates will be wet and slushy. As of right now, 0-2 inches are possible in metro Denver with 1-5 inches possible on the Palmer Divide and foothills. Some of the mountains will pick up over a foot of snow. Roads could be slick and slushy for the Thursday morning drive.

Scattered rain showers are possible again on Friday before drier weather moves in for the weekend. Temperatures will hit the 70s again on Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.