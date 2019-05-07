CDOT replacing, repairing hundreds of overhead signs on state highways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is replacing and repairing more than 500 overhead signs across state highways through June that includes overnight road closures.

All westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Interstate 70 west of Wadsworth Boulevard will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday for signage work.

Weather could cause a potential delay in the work.

CDOT says the routine project costs an estimated $500,000 and closings are necessary to ensure driver safety.