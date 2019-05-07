× Brink Literacy Project

DENVER – What is Brink and what is Brink’s mission? Brink believes that literacy is more than the ability to read and write, their mission is to increase literacy rates and to foster a love of literature and empower under-served communities through storytelling. Brink’s main focus is cultivating great stories from writers of all backgrounds and increasing accessibility to these stories through the enhancement of reading and writing skills in low-literacy and underrepresented communities.

Brink is holding a gala this upcoming weekend to fundraise for their education programs and there’s still time to purchase your ticket.

What: Novel Gala

When (day and time): May 11, 6p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace, 321 17th St, Denver, CO 80202

Cost: $180 per person, or a table of 10 for $1600

To learn more about the organization check out their website at https://www.brinklit.org/