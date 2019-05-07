Bodies of missing teen, dog found in canal near Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. — The bodies of a teen missing since Sunday and his dog have been found in a canal near Montrose on the Western Slope.

Connor Imus, 17, was reported missing after he failed to turn up at work on Sunday. His body was found Monday afternoon in the South Canal near Montrose.

The Montrose County Coroner’s Office is investigating how he died.

Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard told The Daily Sentinel that it’s likely Imus took his dog for a walk along the canal before he planned to head to work.

He said that section of the canal is more hazardous than it appears and has a lot of undercurrents and undertows.

Imus was an all-conference and honorable mention all-state basketball player at Montrose High School.