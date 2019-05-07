AP Senior Portraits – Audrey Imfeld has the Magic Touch

Senior pictures are a once-in-a-lifetime event!  Audrey Imfeld, owner of AP Senior Portraits, has the unique gift of relating to each senior she photographs.  She offers everything from mini-sessions for people on a budget, to destination sessions for those looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Audrey has two special offers for Colorado's Best viewers! The first ten callers will receive a $300 credit toward any portrait package.  And the first two callers to book a Hawaii trip get a $1,200 credit. The trip normally costs $2,400 and includes a 5-day trip, airfare, lodging, all in-house meals, a senior session, and a $600 credit toward the portrait package!  Call (303) 817-9551 NOW and book your session!

 

