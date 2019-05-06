Working moms rack up nearly 100 hours of duties between office, home life

Between family life and an office job, American moms are overworked – literally.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that 70 percent of moms with children under 18 not only take on the roll of caregiver but also participate in the workforce.

Of those mothers, seventy-five percent work full time jobs.

In a study conducted by Welch’s Grape Fruit Juice, numbers indicate that if you add up all the hours a working mom racks up – between both the office and home duties – it totals 98 hours per week.

Two-thousand women with children between the ages of five and 12 were surveyed and results showed that the average mom wakes up at 6:23 a.m. and doesn’t wrap up her busy day until 8:31 p.m.

Participants in the Welch’s study ranked their self-proclaimed “life-savers,” as coffee, extended family support, babysitters, wet wipes, Neflix and wine.