Treasury denies Democrats’ request for Trump tax returns

Posted 3:54 pm, May 6, 2019, by

National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn (L) and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has made it official: The administration won’t be turning President Donald Trump’s tax returns over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Mnuchin tells Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal in a Monday letter that the committee’s request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

The move, which was expected, is sure to set in motion a legal battle over Trump’s tax returns. The chief options available to Democrats now are to subpoena the IRS for the returns or to file a lawsuit.

Neal originally demanded access to Trump’s tax returns in early April under a law that says the IRS to “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers, including the chair of the tax writing Ways and Means committee.

