Thornton man convicted in shooting death of neighbor

THORNTON, Colo. — A 33-year-old man, Michael Kourosh Sadeghi, was convicted Monday of first-degree murder after deliberation in the shooting death of his neighbor, Dustin Schmidt, last year in Thornton.

On March 27, 2018, Thornton police were dispatched to 4625 E. 106th Drive on a report of shots fired.

Schmidt, 42, was found wounded in his back yard.

The shooting took place after a German-shepherd mix dog belonging to Schmidt’s girlfriend jumped their back fence into the Sadeghi’s yard, according to District Attorney Dave Young.

The dog was hanging by his leash when Schmidt pulled the dog back over the fence into his yard.

Schmidt’s fiance said an argument broke out after Schmidt disciplined their dog by spanking him.

She said Sadeghi accused Schmidt of abusing the dog and, after exchanging words, Sadeghi pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head four times.

The Adams County District Court jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating about two hours.

Sadeghi will be sentenced on June 24.