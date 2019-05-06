The Fairy Gut Mother on all things with your Gut

DENVER – It’s time to check your gut. The Fairy Gut Mother Carley Smith wants you to listen to your gut, including recipes to help us feed it when it needs it.

Our Fairy Gut Mothers says it’s always important to pay attention to our gut, but it knows what’s going on in the inside of your body.

You can get to know your gut tomorrow at the Alfalfa’s Market in Boulder, it’s the Get Your Gut In Gear: Gut Health Reboot for Spring event and the cost is free!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fennel Apple Sauerkraut Slaw

INGREDIENTS • 1 Cup Bubbies Sauerkraut • 1/2 Red Onion • 1/2 Fennel Bulb • 1 Small Fuji Apple • 1/2 Lemon • 1 TSP Fennel Seed • Salt & Pepper Seasoning



1. Spirilize or thinly slice red onion and apple and add to a mixing bowl.

2. Thinly slice fennel bulb and add to mixture along with kraut.

3. Gently toss mixture until well combined.

4. Sprinkle about 1TSP seasoning over slaw and squeeze juice of lemon over top.

5. Gently toss the mixture.

6. Add 1TBS kraut juice from jar and mix well.

7. Serve garnished with chopped fennel.

http://www.fairygutmother.com/fennelapplesauerkrautslaw?rq=slaw