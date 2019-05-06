Scattered storms tonight followed by cooler, rainy Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued on Colorado's southeast plains until 9 p.m. tonight. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats with storms that develop in this area. Metro Denver and the Front Range will also see scattered showers and storms but they are not expected to become severe.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Colorado's southeast plains until 9pm tonight #cowx pic.twitter.com/PkyJmMIzQv — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 6, 2019

A rainy weather pattern will move in for the next several days. Temperatures cool to the 50s tomorrow with afternoon and evening rain showers. This storm system will bring cool air in by Wednesday knocking high temperatures into the 40s for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Chilly temperatures with morning lows in the 30s will bring a chance for some snow mixing in with rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It is too far out to know if any of the snow will stick in Metro Denver but the higher elevations such as the Palmer Divide and foothills could see a couple inches of slushy snow. Some of the mountains will see over a foot of snow over the next few days.

More rain will fall Thursday into Friday. Here is a look at possible rainfall totals in Colorado from tonight through Friday evening:

Great moisture in headed to the state in the next few days. Warmer and drier weather will move in by Mother's Day.

