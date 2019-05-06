RTD A Line train involved in crash with semitruck in Aurora

A semitruck and the RTD A Line were involved in a crash at Smith Road and Sable Boulevard in Aurora on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Photo: Viewer submitted)

AURORA, Colo. — A semitruck was involved in a crash with an RTD A Line train on Monday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened at South Sable Boulevard and Smith Road. No injuries were reported.

Sable Boulevard was shut down in both directions and A Line service between Union Station and Denver International Airport was disrupted.

A bus bridge was put in place between the Central Park and 40th and Airport stations until the scene could be cleared.

