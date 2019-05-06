× Recent Colorado College graduate among those killed in Russia plane crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A recent graduate of Colorado College in Colorado Springs was among those killed in a plane crash at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Jeremy Brooks, of Santa Fe, graduated from CC with an environmental science degree in 2018.

According to the BBC, the Aeroflot flight had just departed Sheremetyevo Sunday when it started to descend and return to the airport. Videos show the jet in flames upon landing at the airport.

Brooks was one of 41 people killed. A total of 73 passengers and five crew members were on board.

The flight was bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk.

According to KOB in Albuquerque, Brooks loved fly fishing and had just arrived in Russia to start his job as a fishing guide for the summer.

Brooks is believed to be the only American killed in the crash.

In a message to the CC community, chaplain and associate dean of students Alex Hernández-Siegel said staff are available to help students in need of support.

“Miro Kummel of Environmental Studies was his advisor and he described Jeremy as ‘an amiable student with a love for ecology.’ He was one of his most talented students and says he was ‘someone who always had a smile on his face and was always there to assist his peers,'” Hernández-Siegel’s said in the message.

Russian authorities are investigating the crash.