Parker PD looking for police impersonator

PARKER, Colo. — The Parker Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a police impersonator.

According to PPD, about 7:20 a.m. Sunday, a man in an unmarked white sedan began following another driver at the intersection of Parker Road and Cottonwood Drive.

At the intersection of Parker and Parkglenn Way, the man turned on lights and sirens. The person being followed did not pull over and instead drove to PPD to report the incident.

Police described the suspect as a white man under 40 years old with short black or brown hair.

“He did not appear to be wearing a uniform at the time and his white sedan didn’t look like a police car,” PPD said on its website.

Parker police verified with neighboring law enforcement agencies that no other officers were in the area at the time.

PPD said people can always confirm whether they are being contacted by an officer by calling: 303-841-9800.

Anyone with information about the impersonator is urged to contact Officer Cashman at: 303-805-6527 or dcashman@parkeronline.org