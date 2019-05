Orangetheory Moms Work Out for a Cure

DENVER- Orangetheory moms will be working out for a cure on May 11th at Augie-thon, a one day event to raise money to help fight ALS. The class is a 90 minute class at more than 29 studios across Colorado and 12 in the Denver-metro area.

Orangetheory is partnering with Augie’s Quest, a national organization dedicating to finding a cure for ALS. Last Year, Orangetheory raised over $4 million nationally and they hope to match that amount this year.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What: Augie-thon – one day event where Orangetheory members and nonmembers are invited to participate in a 90 Minute Class to raise money to help find a cure for ALS.



When (day and time): May 11, 2019, various times at individual Orangetheory Studios in Denver-metro (see attached list of 12 studio locations and times)

Where: DTC Studio (Apple Watch Give-away), Uptown Studio (One-Year membership give-away), Wash Park (Apple Earbuds)

Cost: $25 Donation

Here's the list of studio that is participating in the work out for a cure event:

Colorado Orangetheory Fitness Studios

Augie-thon 90 Minute Classes

Saturday, May 11, 2019

Studio Arvada

8031 Wadsworth Blvd., Studio A-2

Arvada, Colorado 80003

Class Times: 6:00 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m.

Studio Applewood (Golden)

3244 Youngfield St., Suite A

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Class Times: 6:00 a.m., 8:50 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:10 p.m.

Studio Belmar

7700 W Virginia Ave., Suite A

Lakewood, CO 80226

Class Times: 10:00 a.m.

Studio Boulder

1850 29th St., #1008

Boulder, CO 80301

Class Times: 6:30 a.m.

Studio Broomfield

Broomfield Town Center

1285 E 1st Ave.

Broomfield, CO 80020

Class Times: 12 Noon

Studio Castle Rock

3990 Limelight Ave., Unit F

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Class Times: 12:30 p.m. & 2:15 p.m.

Studio Centennial

6554 S Parker Rd.

Aurora, Colorado 80016

Class Times: 10:45 a.m.

Studio Cherry Hills

5010 E Hampden Ave.

Denver, CO 80222

Class Times: 10:00 a.m. & 12 Noon

Studio Colorado Springs Academy

7469 N Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Class Times: 5:55 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Studio Colorado Springs Stetson

5990 Stetson Hills Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Class Times: 11:15 a.m.

Studio DTC

6770 East Chenango Avenue

Denver, CO 80237

Class Times: 7:00 & 11:15 a.m.

Studio Ft. Collins

2261 E. Drake Road

Ft. Collins, CO 80525

Class Times: 1:15 p.m.

Studio Glendale

760 S Colorado Blvd., Unit C

Denver, CO 80246

Class Times: 6:15 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.

Studio Highlands

3300 W 32nd Ave., #101

Denver, CO 80211

Class Times: 12 Noon

Studio Highlands Ranch

9559 S. University Boulevard

Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

Class Times: 1:45 p.m.

Studio West Highlands Ranch

1493 Park Central Dr.

Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80129

Class Times: 9:00 a.m.

Studio Littleton

8555 W Belleview Ave.

Littleton, CO 80123

Class Times: 10:00 a.m.

Studio LOLA (Louisville Lafayette)

1455 Coal Creek Drive, Unit R (27.42 mi)

Lafayette, Colorado 80026

Class Times: 12:15 p.m.

Studio Lowry

200 Quebec St., Bldg. 700

Denver, CO 80230

Class Times: 5:45 a.m. & 12:30 pm.

Studio Parker

17051 Lincoln Ave., Unit I

Parker, CO 80134

Class Times: 5:45 a.m. & 1:15 p.m.

Studio Stapleton

7349 E 29th Ave.

Denver, CO 80238

Class Times: 5:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:00 p.m.

Studio Southeast Aurora

4211 S Buckley Rd.

Aurora, CO 80013

Class Times: 10:00 a.m.

Studio Southglenn

6860 S University Blvd., #140

Littleton, CO 80122

Class Times: Check Facebook Page

Studio Southlands

24300 E. Smokey Hill Rd., Suite 134

Southlands, CO 80016

Class Times: 10:15 a.m.

Studio Thornton

4243 E 136th Ave., #330

Thornton, CO 80602

Class Times: Special Glow Classes, Call for times -- (720) 929-1649

Studio Union Station/LODO

1400 Wewatta St., #110

Denver, CO 80202

Class Times: 12:30 p.m.

Studio Uptown (17th and Logan)

450 E 17th Ave., #128

Denver, CO 80203

Class Times: 7:00 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

Studio Wash Park

999 S Logan St., #100

Denver, CO 80209

Class Times: 10:30 a.m.