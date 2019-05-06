Man throws chairs out window of Children’s Hospital administrative building

AURORA, Colo. — An as-yet-unidentified man entered the Children’s Hospital Colorado administrative building, traveled to a sixth-floor conference room and began to throw chairs out of the windows, the Aurora Police Department said Monday afternoon.

The was injured by glass and is being treated. On release, he will be jailed on felony damage to property and other miscellaneous charges, police said.

No one was in the conference room at the time of the incident, police said. It was reported about 3:30 p.m.

Police said a few lanes of traffic at 13100 E. Colfax Ave. were briefly shut down to clear glass and chairs from the road.