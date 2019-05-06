× LaSalle officer cleared in shooting, killing off-duty Adams County deputy

GREELEY, Colo. — An officer with the LaSalle Police Department has been cleared of all charges associated with fatally shooting an off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s deputy in January.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 16 near U.S. 85 and 42nd Street in Weld County following a high-speed chase.

The LaSalle officer got involved in the pursuit when two SUVs — one being driven by off-duty Adams County deputy Jesse Jenson — entered the town going approximately 90 mph, according to a grand jury’s report.

Jenson stopped his SUV, “aggressively exited” his vehicle and approached the officer, ignoring commands to stop and get on the ground. The officer then fired at Jenson, striking him in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The officer believed Jenson was armed because his left hand was out of view. It was later found that Jenson was unarmed, according to the report.

The grand jury’s report also stated that witnesses’ accounts confirmed that Jenson was aggressively approaching the officer.

The Greeley Tribune reported in March that the Weld County coroner’s autopsy showed 41-year-old Jenson had a blood alcohol level of 0.07 — below the state’s limit for a DUI but within the range considered impaired. Jenson also was found to have antidepressant fluoxetine in his system.

The grand jury’s report did not mention whether charges were filed against the driver of the other SUV.