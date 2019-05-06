× Juvenile injured in Aurora shooting; suspect at-large

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora police department are searching for a suspect after a juvenile was injured in a shooting Monday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., APD said via Twitter that the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of South Memphis Street, which is near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Smoky Hill Road.

The suspect in the shooting is at-large. APD described the suspect as a white male in his early 20s. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and skinny. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Police said people should avoid the area. Those who live nearby are asked to shelter in their homes.

APD has not yet provided an update on the condition of the injured juvenile.