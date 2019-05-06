× Downtown businesses feeding off success of Nuggets, Avalanche

DENVER — The Nuggets and Avalanche continue to win in the playoffs and that’s a victory for downtown businesses.

The Avalanche play the San Jose Sharks on Monday night at the Pepsi Center in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The Sharks lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2, and can wrap up the series with a win. If the Avalanche win, Game 7 will be Wednesday in San Jose.

The Nuggets return home Tuesday night after beating the Portland Trail Blazers to tie their Western Conference semifinal series, 2-2.

It’s the first time the Nuggets and Avalanche and Nuggets have advanced to the second round of their respective playoffs and downtown business owners say it has been huge for them.

Fans are fired up and spending lots of money. And it’s not just at sports bars.

A boutique owner said fans like to come in before games and spend money and they are trying to keep up with demands for blue and burgundy.

And restaurant owners say when people are in good spirits, it has an impact on their spending habits.

Officials with the Capital Grille said they have to staff more because of the crowds.

And it does come with challenges, making sure they are ready to serve the rush of people about 90 minutes before games start and to make sure everything goes quickly so they leave the restaurant on time.